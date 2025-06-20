Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents PANews 2025/06/20 21:16

SQD $0.18573 +9.47% NOW $0.00722 +10.90% POPCAT $0.332 -0.15% TOKEN $0.01634 +1.17%

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.