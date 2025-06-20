Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

PANews
2025/06/20 18:32
Allo
RWA$0.003411-8.03%

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

PANews reported on July 31st that Scale AI competitor Surge AI is in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation. Surge AI's revenue in 2024 is expected to
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1305+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:23
Looking ahead to the next decade: Ethereum still has room for 100-fold growth

Looking ahead to the next decade: Ethereum still has room for 100-fold growth

By Joe Zhou, Foresight News Today marks Ethereum's tenth anniversary. Over the past decade, Ethereum has become the asset with the highest return on investment globally, perhaps unmatched. Over the
JOE
JOE$0.1604-3.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:00
USDC Treasury mints 750 million new USDC on the Solana network

USDC Treasury mints 750 million new USDC on the Solana network

According to PANews on July 30, Whale Alert monitoring shows that in the past 20 minutes, USDC Treasury minted a total of 750 million USDC in three batches on the
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 21:31

Trending News

More

Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

Looking ahead to the next decade: Ethereum still has room for 100-fold growth

USDC Treasury mints 750 million new USDC on the Solana network

The Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive time

The White House released a digital asset report, but there was no substantial update on the Bitcoin reserve plan.