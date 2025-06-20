Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation" PANews 2025/06/20 14:35

MAN $0,00748 -2,09%

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings again, and currently about 70% of his portfolio is BTC. He sees the current price correction as a "buying opportunity" and emphasizes that Bitcoin is a long-term asset to fight inflation and legal currency depreciation. Pliego said that he may "fully invest in crypto assets" in the future.