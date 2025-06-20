Jump Crypto repositions itself, returns to the spotlight with a high profile and focuses on infrastructure construction PANews 2025/06/20 10:24

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the official Jump Crypto website, the organization announced a fresh start, emphasizing its core contributions in projects such as Pyth, Wormhole, Firedancer, and DoubleZero, and demonstrating its strategic logic of "trading-driven construction." Jump said it would work on both infrastructure and policy making, submitting a letter of opinion to the U.S. SEC for the first time, calling for reforms in digital asset regulation. Officials said that the current policy and technology environment are in resonance, and it is "the best time to reshape the financial market infrastructure."