Semler Scientific appoints Bitcoin strategy director, plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2027

PANews
2025/06/20 07:27
JOE
JOE$0.1607-4.00%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006472+36.33%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to PR Newswire, Semler Scientific , a US listed company, announced the appointment of Joe Burnett as director of Bitcoin strategy and set a three-year Bitcoin reserve target: at least 10,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2025 , 42,000 by the end of 2026 , and 105,000 by the end of 2027. The company will promote Bitcoin accumulation through equity, debt financing and operating cash flow. Chairman Eric Semler said that Burnett 's joining will help the company's long-term Bitcoin strategic goals. Since adopting Bitcoin as the main reserve asset in 2024 , the company has achieved a Bitcoin yield of approximately 287% and a book profit of US$ 177 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nuvve announces its Board of Directors has approved the initial purchase of $3 million worth of HYPE tokens

Nuvve announces its Board of Directors has approved the initial purchase of $3 million worth of HYPE tokens

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Businesswire, Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a Nasdaq-listed clean energy electric vehicle charging technology company, announced that its board of directors has
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.36-1.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 21:41
Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

A major exchange move has XRP holders concerned that more insider sales are coming.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10448+4.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.1602-1.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1413+1.00%
XRP
XRP$3.1214-0.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 22:18
Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

PANews reported on July 31st that Scale AI competitor Surge AI is in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation. Surge AI's revenue in 2024 is expected to
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1308+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:23

Trending News

More

Nuvve announces its Board of Directors has approved the initial purchase of $3 million worth of HYPE tokens

Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

Looking ahead to the next decade: Ethereum still has room for 100-fold growth

The Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive time