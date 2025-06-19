LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 23:43
LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock.

The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19, moving further off its recent highs of $3. Losses extend the altcoin’s decline in 2025 to over 31% in the past month.

LayerZero token unlock

While the intraday dip was relatively mild and in line with broader crypto market turbulence, LayerZero is facing a significant token unlock .

This could deepen the bearish outlook, with details from Tokenomist showing the blockchain platform is poised for $46 million worth of ZRO entering circulation.

The LayerZero unlock is scheduled for June 20, potentially adding further downside pressure. According to Tokenomist, the expected ZRO unlock will account for 23.13% of the circulating supply.

A key factor in the upcoming unlock is that insiders control more than 50% of the total supply. Beginning June 20, 2025, the protocol will enter a two-year monthly vesting period. This creates a supply overhang that investors will closely monitor as it could influence market reaction to ZRO price action.

ZRO holders to vote

Also in the spotlight for LayerZero on June 20, 2025 is a vote by ZRO holders. Voting will remain open until June 27, with the community deciding whether to activate a protocol fee.

If the proposal passes, activation would see LayerZero implement a protocol fee on every network message. The collected fees would be used to buy back and burn ZRO tokens.

The quorum for the vote is set at 50.40%, with a simple majority required for approval.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Nuvve announces its Board of Directors has approved the initial purchase of $3 million worth of HYPE tokens

Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

