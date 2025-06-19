Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

2025/06/19 21:03

PANews reported on June 19 that Virtuals Protocol posted on the X platform: "We have noticed the community's recent feedback that some users may have abnormally accumulated points through developer wallets. In response, the Virtuals team has initiated tracking and technical analysis, and conducted a comprehensive review of the relevant processes. We will thoroughly investigate the problem while ensuring system security and data accuracy, and take necessary measures as appropriate to ensure that all Virgens participate in a fair and equitable points system. Subsequent progress will be synchronized with everyone as soon as possible."

Bo Hines: After the US stablecoin legislation takes effect, the scale of the crypto industry may reach "15 trillion to 20 trillion US dollars"

Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

