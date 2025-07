BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens PANews 2025/06/19 17:33

LISTA $0.30062 -0.03% BNB $796.7 -1.04% CAKE $2.829 -0.35%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed new asset purchase transactions, including spending $100,000 to purchase 45,439 CAKE tokens (about $2.2 per unit) and spending $100,000 to purchase 478,689 LISTA tokens (about $0.208 per unit). These two transactions are part of the $100 million ecological incentive plan previously announced by BNB Chain.