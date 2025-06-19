Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews
2025/06/19 17:39
Bitcoin
BTC$118,415.8+0.57%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing that recent inflation expectations are still high and tariffs are the main upside risk. Officials reiterated that they will take a wait-and-see attitude and wait for the inflation path to be clearer. Although there is a view that the weak labor market will prompt a policy shift, the US economy remains strong at present, with solid employment and consumption data. The crude oil market reacted flatly to geopolitical news. Despite the continued tension between the United States and Iran, oil prices remained in a narrow range and implied volatility fell from high levels. The Trump administration has an incentive to push for a deal with Iran before the election to avoid higher oil prices pushing up inflation and interest rates. Global trade tensions have intensified, and the United States has only reached an agreement with one of 195 potential trading partners before the end of the EU tariff suspension on July 9. Key time points include: the EU may impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States on July 14, the end of the China-US tariff suspension on August 12, and the expiration of the tariff exemption for Chinese goods on August 31. These events may trigger market volatility, but the China-US trade negotiations are still expected to reach a stable result. The cryptocurrency market has entered a seasonal downturn, with BTC's short-term implied volatility falling below 40%, and put option premiums reflecting cautious market sentiment. Month-end option expiration, rebalancing fund flows, and systematic deleveraging have dominated recent price movements.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bo Hines: After the US stablecoin legislation takes effect, the scale of the crypto industry may reach "15 trillion to 20 trillion US dollars"

Bo Hines: After the US stablecoin legislation takes effect, the scale of the crypto industry may reach "15 trillion to 20 trillion US dollars"

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Bo Hines, executive director of President Trump’s Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that after the stablecoin legislation takes effect, the
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006163+0.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.355-0.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 21:06
Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

A major exchange move has XRP holders concerned that more insider sales are coming.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10431+4.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.16005-1.88%
Movement
MOVE$0.1408+0.71%
XRP
XRP$3.1168-0.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 22:18
Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

PANews reported on July 31st that Scale AI competitor Surge AI is in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation. Surge AI's revenue in 2024 is expected to
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1307+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:23

Trending News

More

Bo Hines: After the US stablecoin legislation takes effect, the scale of the crypto industry may reach "15 trillion to 20 trillion US dollars"

Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

Looking ahead to the next decade: Ethereum still has room for 100-fold growth

The Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive time