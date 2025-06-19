Abracadabra attacker transfers 3,000 ETH to Tornado Cash

PANews
2025/06/19 13:56
Ethereum
PANews reported on June 19 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the hacker address that attacked abracadabra.money in March this year transferred 3,000 ETH (about 7.5 million US dollars) to Tornado Cash for money laundering today . Previously, the platform was stolen about 13 million US dollars in early March .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

