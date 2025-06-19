US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes PANews 2025/06/19 05:46

MORE $0,10307 +3,59% NOT $0,001982 +0,25% SCAM $0,0001365 --% JUSTICE $0,00007018 -5,72% PIG $0,0000000206 -1,15%

Justice Department officials did not go into great detail regarding the investment scam, but said that more than 400 suspected victims had lost millions of dollars.