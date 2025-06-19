Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

CryptoNews
2025/06/19 04:53
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021132-5,08%
SIX
SIX$0,02085+0,09%
WELL3
WELL$0,000152-1,17%
IO
IO$0,663-2,06%
Streamflow
STREAM$0,04074+3,74%

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows.

Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly

According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino.

However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy.

“That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.”

Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io.

Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal

Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally.

Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com.

As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers.

Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club.

However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole, given their massive accessibility and reach online.

Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.”

“Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims.

“By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SharpLink strengthens ETH bet with additional $30.6M purchase

SharpLink strengthens ETH bet with additional $30.6M purchase

The Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming is doubling down on its Ethereum treasury strategy with yet another major purchase. SharpLink Gaming has announced the addition of another 12,207 ETH (ETH) to its growing Ethereum holdings, spending approximately $30.67 million at an average…
Major
MAJOR$0,16042-0,39%
Ethereum
ETH$3 830,41+1,75%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 19:31
Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Token Terminal monitoring, in the past 365 days, companies and DAOs in the Ethereum ecosystem have generated a total of about US$7.3
Love Terminal
TERMINAL$0,00000000000000000000759-0,13%
TOP Network
TOP$0,0000963+0,31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0163+0,36%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 15:58
Publicly listed company Profusa invests $1 million in Bitcoin to launch its digital asset finance strategy

Publicly listed company Profusa invests $1 million in Bitcoin to launch its digital asset finance strategy

PANews reported on July 30th that Globenewswire reported that Nasdaq-listed Profusa, a commercial-stage digital health company, has made its first $1 million investment in Bitcoin, in accordance with its previously
Stage
STAGE$0,00007+36,98%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001253--%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:25

Trending News

More

SharpLink strengthens ETH bet with additional $30.6M purchase

Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

Publicly listed company Profusa invests $1 million in Bitcoin to launch its digital asset finance strategy

Trump Report Calls for Clear Crypto Laws and SEC Rules for Digital Assets

Trump White House releases long-promised crypto report