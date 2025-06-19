Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

2025/06/19 03:55
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE.

  • The memecoin boom: Shiba Inu to PEPE
  • Little Pepe: Memecoins: The movement 
  • LILPEPE: Layer 2 utility where meme culture happens
  • The Little Pepe roadmap: Journey through memes
  • Why Little Pepe could be the Next big memecoin

Not many crypto tales have rattled the market as much as the phenomenon of the skyrocketing of the memecoins. Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu made splashes in 2021 and turned an ordinary joke into an international sensation. 

In 2023, another example of a green frog, PEPE, a memecoin (taken off a meme), impressed the minds of traders all over the place and became the third-ranked memecoin by its market capitalization. With these viral outbreaks well and truly over, the burning question seems to be, among everyone, why meme coins? Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the frog token with a price of below $0.002 that is set to be the next shake-up in the crypto sphere.

The memecoin boom: Shiba Inu to PEPE

The 2021 story of Shiba Inu can be called legendary. Started off as a lighthearted experiment but soon became a movement due to the virality of it at the hands of a passionate community and viral marketing. 

The rise of SHIB showed that memecoins were not just mere fads and could gain some attention, liquidity, and even utility. The next one is PEPE in 2023. It was indisputable that the entry of the green frog memecoin was through a bang. Exploited by the FOMO and internet culture, PEPE turned into one of the most discussed names in the crypto scenario and harvested huge trading volumes and a huge following. However, once the hype subsided, the old issue appeared again: some memecoins, regardless of their popularity, were actually bad. It did not have lasting tokenomics, actual utility, and a roadmap to development.

Little Pepe: Memecoins: The movement 

The market is now keeping an eye out for the next memecoin that does not simply usher in the wave of virality. This new age is headed by Little Pepe. It is not another frog meme but a promising experiment that combines the joy of meme status with real-life blockchain utility, which is an iteration of our iconic meme character. It is a next-gen, degen-owned memecoin that seeks to combine humor with energy and a disaster with serious decentralization technology.

LILPEPE: Layer 2 utility where meme culture happens

The difference between Little Pepe and other projects is its base, a brand new Layer 2 blockchain built to be fast, secure and with a low fee. 

The full network is driven by the LILPEPE utility token that makes possible not only a lightning-fast transaction but also community governance.

However, it is not a meme project only. It has to do with creating long-term value in a quickly moving market. Here’s how:

  • DeFi Tools: Lock LILPEPE or run it as a farmer to gain passive income, which will bring meme magic to life.
  • Community Governance: Holders do not merely observe but also suggest and vote on the project’s direction, creating a fully decentralized ecosystem.
  • Meme-focused Launchpad: Our future strategies involve a launchpad of meme-based projects that can fuel the strength of meme-based creators and the Little Pepe universe.

By incorporating meme culture into these utilities, LILPEPE provides its community with genuine motivations to hold, participate, and co-build.

The Little Pepe roadmap: Journey through memes

And the journey with Little Pepe is only getting started, and it happens in clean, meme-worthy phases:

  • Pregnancy: Word of mouth and early publicity cranked up, and influencer and presale buzz were still in the background.
  • Birth: The ICO, when LILPEPE is placed at the leading exchanges, and an explosive marketing campaign. The mission? Surpass the 1b market cap and have the entire meme world spell, LILPEPE GO BRRRRR.
  • Expansion: Little Pepe is one of many currently established on a Layer 2 EVM chain, but Little Pepe is focused on the big leagues: affordable, safe, lightning fast, and with goals to enter the Top 100 on CoinMarketCap.

Why Little Pepe could be the Next big memecoin

Little Pepe is not only a viral phenomenon. Integrating real blockchain utility, transparent tokenomics, and owner-driven governance with meme culture, LILPEPE is carving a new chapter in memecoin history. 

Currently in Stage 2 of its presale, tokens are priced at $0.0011, with the next stage set to increase the price to $0.0012. The project has already raised over $719,508 out of its $1,325,000 target in this stage, selling more than 699 million tokens. 

With a listing price expected to be significantly higher, under $0.002 still offers crypto enthusiasts a rare early-stage entry into a memecoin that delivers more than just hype — it brings real infrastructure and community-powered growth. This is hardly the end of the decade of memecoins. Be a part of the up-and-coming hit in crypto, join the LILPEPE movement now!

For more information, visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.

The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%,
Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Token Terminal monitoring, in the past 365 days, companies and DAOs in the Ethereum ecosystem have generated a total of about US$7.3
Trump Report Calls for Clear Crypto Laws and SEC Rules for Digital Assets

Trump Report Calls for Clear Crypto Laws and SEC Rules for Digital Assets

A new White House report released by the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets outlines the Trump administration’s vision for transforming the U.S. into a global leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation. Today the White House is releasing its comprehensive report on digital assets, providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for innovators in a cutting-edge industry. President Trump is delivering on his promise to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the planet. pic.twitter.com/hrp8uQwf76 — David Sacks (@davidsacks47) July 30, 2025 Formed under Executive Order 14178, the group —comprising senior federal officials—has been tasked with delivering recommendations to shape a clear and supportive regulatory framework for digital financial technologies. The 166-page report asserts that by embracing these proposals, the U.S. can usher in a “Golden Age of Crypto” and position itself as the undisputed leader in this transformative sector. The White House just published a 166 page Digital Asset Report. 391 mentions of Crypto, 130 mentions of Bitcoin, 32 mentions of DeFi and 28 mentions of Ethereum. We won forever. pic.twitter.com/Z85BzykkxN — Farokh (Perma/Bull) (@farokh) July 30, 2025 The group points out the need for both legislative and regulatory clarity. It calls on Congress to close gaps in oversight by giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets, while encouraging the integration of decentralized finance (DeFi) into mainstream financial systems. Simultaneously, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC are urged to provide immediate federal guidance on registration, custody, trading, and recordkeeping—essentially fast-tracking safe access to crypto markets. Modernizing Financial Infrastructure for the Digital Era A central theme of the report is the modernization of U.S. financial regulation to support blockchain innovation. The Trump administration claims to have already ended what it refers to as “Operation Choke Point 2.0,” which previously restricted banking access for crypto firms. 🚨President Trump at the White House Crypto Summit: "We are ENDING Biden's Operation Choke Point 2.0!" pic.twitter.com/seQFOA1T1d — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 8, 2025 The Working Group recommends further reforms to clarify how banks can safely engage in activities like stablecoin issuance, tokenization, and custody services. It also calls for more transparent pathways for obtaining federal bank charters or Reserve Bank master accounts. Importantly, the report emphasizes that bank capital rules should reflect the actual risk of digital assets—not just their technical architecture—allowing institutions to better serve crypto users without disproportionate regulatory burdens. Solidifying the U.S. Dollar’s Role in the Digital Age President Trump’s signing of the GENIUS Act on July 18 created the first-ever federal stablecoin framework. The White House sees this as a key step in strengthening the role of the U.S. dollar in global digital finance. The report urges regulators to swiftly implement the Act while safeguarding personal freedoms by opposing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). To protect privacy and civil liberties, the Working Group supports the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. This legislation would enshrine Trump’s Executive Order banning the creation of a U.S. CBDC, citing concerns over government overreach and surveillance. Crypto Tax Clarity and AML Modernization The report stresses the importance of fair and predictable tax treatment for digital assets. It recommends that the Treasury and IRS issue new guidance on topics such as wrapped tokens, staking, and small-scale transactions, while also reviewing outdated guidance on mining and other crypto-related income. It also encourages Congress to modify tax rules to treat digital assets as a distinct category, adding them to existing frameworks like wash sale rules. On the anti-money laundering (AML) front, the Working Group advocates for updated Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) guidance, protections for self-custody, and careful regulation of DeFi participants to balance innovation with national security. The report also warns against misuse of regulatory powers to unfairly target lawful crypto activities. Trump Report Shows Regulatory Shift as Crypto Gains Ground in Washington Industry leaders welcome growing clarity as U.S. lawmakers and regulators move toward coordinated digital asset rules. Ira Auerbach, Head of Tandem and former Head of Digital Assets at Nasdaq, responded to the release of the Trump administration’s crypto report, pointing out its potential to reshape the regulatory environment in the U.S. “Crypto voices are being heard, and Washington’s crypto conversation is evolving into actual rule-making—fuel for the industry’s flywheel,” Auerbach said. “The report’s roadmap, paired with Congress’s new market-structure and GENIUS stablecoin bills, aims to put the SEC and CFTC on the same field, tells issuers what playbook to run, and signals to the over $250 billion stablecoin sector that the U.S. wants those reserves kept on-shore. Clarity like that doesn’t just cut headline risk; it lures builders, capital, and jobs back to American soil. It is the textbook definition of common-sense regulation,” said Auerbach.
