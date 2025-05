ZORA

ZORA is an NFT marketplace protocol dedicated to pioneering new possibilities for creators, enabling them to create, exhibit, and collect NFTs. ZORA empowers people to build their own marketplaces. Additionally, ZORA has launched ZORA NETWORK, a Layer 2 network based on OP Stack. This network provides artists, creators, and communities with faster and more efficient Ethereum scaling, while seamlessly integrating all existing ZORA tools.

Pangalan ng CryptoZORA

RanggoNo.3189

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply10,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.03707598355252541,2025-04-23

Pinakamababang Presyo0.008823152623137747,2025-05-08

Pampublikong BlockchainBASE

PanimulaZORA is an NFT marketplace protocol dedicated to pioneering new possibilities for creators, enabling them to create, exhibit, and collect NFTs. ZORA empowers people to build their own marketplaces. Additionally, ZORA has launched ZORA NETWORK, a Layer 2 network based on OP Stack. This network provides artists, creators, and communities with faster and more efficient Ethereum scaling, while seamlessly integrating all existing ZORA tools.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.