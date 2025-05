XP

XPHERE is a mainnet project aimed at overcoming the blockchain trilemma—decentralization, security, and scalability. By leveraging a high-performance PoW-based consensus mechanism and innovative architecture, Xphere seeks to build a scalable network that connects diverse applications and users on a single platform.

Pangalan ng CryptoXP

RanggoNo.701

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply1,758,807,950.2773554

Max Supply5,500,000,000

Kabuuang Supply1,758,807,950.2773554

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.3197%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.06942051775280159,2025-03-18

Pinakamababang Presyo0.01675743523012766,2025-03-30

Pampublikong BlockchainXPHERE

PanimulaXPHERE is a mainnet project aimed at overcoming the blockchain trilemma—decentralization, security, and scalability. By leveraging a high-performance PoW-based consensus mechanism and innovative architecture, Xphere seeks to build a scalable network that connects diverse applications and users on a single platform.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.