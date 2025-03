XOXO

XO is a next-generation social discovery platform powered by AI and blockchain. Designed for Gen Z, XO combines Proof of Personhood (PoP), decentralized identity (DID), and AI Agent companionship to create a secure and emotionally engaging social experience.

Pangalan ng CryptoXOXO

Max na Supply2,000,000,000

Oras ng Isyu--

Circulating Supply--

Presyo ng Isyu--