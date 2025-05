XDC

XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.

Pangalan ng CryptoXDC

RanggoNo.74

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0003%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0,20%

Circulation Supply16 214 350 103,65

Max Supply0

Kabuuang Supply37 994 535 358,5

Rate ng Sirkulasyon%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.19387438,2021-08-21

Pinakamababang Presyo0.000157131627911,2019-06-20

Pampublikong BlockchainXDC

Sektor

