Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.

Pangalan ng CryptoWAL

RanggoNo.100

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)1.67%

Circulation Supply1,315,416,667

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply5,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.263%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.8742222240859585,2025-03-27

Pinakamababang Presyo0.35568715943995327,2025-03-27

Pampublikong BlockchainSUI

