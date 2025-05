USDUC

$USDUC is a satirical take on traditional stablecoins, embracing instability as its defining feature. It builds an absurd narrative that humorously critiques the blind faith in stability within the crypto space, making it both a parody and a creative commentary on the nature of digital currencies.

Pangalan ng CryptoUSDUC

RanggoNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Rate ng Sirkulasyon%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High,

Pinakamababang Presyo,

Pampublikong BlockchainSOL

Panimula$USDUC is a satirical take on traditional stablecoins, embracing instability as its defining feature. It builds an absurd narrative that humorously critiques the blind faith in stability within the crypto space, making it both a parody and a creative commentary on the nature of digital currencies.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.