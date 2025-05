USD1

USD1 is a fiat-backed digital asset, designed to maintain a 1:1 equivalence with the U.S. dollar. Launched in April 2025 by World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a financial technology firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, USD1 aims to streamline digital transactions by providing seamless fungibility between fiat currency and digital assets. To ensure transparency and trust, its reserves are held by BitGo, a California-based provider of cryptocurrency custody services. Initially, USD1 is issued on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks, with plans to expand to other blockchains in the future.

Pangalan ng CryptoUSD1

RanggoNo.46

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0006%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)26.25%

Circulation Supply2,151,591,831

Max Supply0

Kabuuang Supply2,151,591,831

Rate ng Sirkulasyon%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High1.0147221909224569,2025-05-12

Pinakamababang Presyo0.990972014891515,2025-04-16

Pampublikong BlockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.