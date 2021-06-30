mexc
Mga pamilihanBumili ng CryptoTrademexcFuturesKumitamexcETFs
Mobile
I-scan para i-download para sa walang putol na karanasan sa pangangalakal sa mobile ng MEXC
Hindi maka-download?
Kliyente para sa WindowsHigit pa
FilipinoUSD
IRON Titanium
TITAN/USDT
0.000000026060.00%
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.00000002620
24h Mababa
0.00000002601
24h Dami (TITAN)
1,562.12B
24h na Halaga (USDT)
41.74K
24h Mataas
0.00000002620
24h Mababa
0.00000002601
24h Dami (TITAN)
1,562.12B
24h na Halaga (USDT)
41.74K
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
Loading..
TITAN
TITAN is the share and governance token for IronFinance Polygon, also used dynamically as collateral for IRON. The total planned emission is 1 billion tokens over 36 months.On 17 June 2021, Iron Finance experienced the first bank run in the history of crypto. TITAN, their native token, lost almost all its value going to virtually zero after its total supply increased from 1 billion to close to 35 trillion in a matter of hours. The current supply of TITAN is approximately 34,794,935,323,336 TITAN.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
TITAN
Oras ng Isyu
2021-06-30 00:00:00
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
--
Max na Supply
--
Order Book
0.00000000001
0.00000000001
0.0000000001
0.000000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001

Presyo(USDT)

(TITAN)

(USDT)

0.00000002606$0.00
Mga Kalakalan sa Markado
Halaga(TITAN)
Presyo(USDT)
Halaga(TITAN)
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Bumili ng TITAN
Magbenta ng TITAN
Limit
Merkado
Magagamit-- USDT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiTITAN
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- TITAN
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiTITAN
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
All
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Filled
Halaga
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Mga produkto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serbisyo
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
Dokumento ng API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Mungkahi ng Produkto
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM