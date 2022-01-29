mexc
Mga pamilihanBumili ng CryptoTrademexcFuturesKumitamexcETFs
Mobile
I-scan para i-download para sa walang putol na karanasan sa pangangalakal sa mobile ng MEXC
Hindi maka-download?
Kliyente para sa WindowsHigit pa
FilipinoUSD
Survival Game Online
SURV/USDT
0.0002560.00%
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.000277
24h Mababa
0.000247
24h Dami (SURV)
2.17M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
573.35
Countdown
00:00:00:00
24h Mataas
0.000277
24h Mababa
0.000247
24h Dami (SURV)
2.17M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
573.35
Countdown
00:00:00:00
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
Loading..
SURV
Survival Game is a new online survival game in which players can participate to earn a range of daily prizes. They can take part in several games, both as a player or as observers. When not playing, gamers can place bets on who will become the winner. Unlike many other games in which players will have a level or equipment advantage, all participants in Survival Game are equal. All players have the same chance of survival, basing their survival rates on their ability to win at games. The game is deployed on Binance Smart Chain and will provide users with a range of ways to make an income. The games available include the following: Game 1: Red Light, Green Light. Game 2: Dalgona Candy Game 3: Tug of War Game 4: Marbles Game 5: Glass Bridge Game 6: Survival Game.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
SURV
Oras ng Isyu
2022-01-29 00:00:00
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
--
Max na Supply
10,000,000,000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Presyo(USDT)

(SURV)

(USDT)

0.000256$0.00
Mga Kalakalan sa Markado
Halaga(SURV)
Presyo(USDT)
Halaga(SURV)
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Bumili ng SURV
Magbenta ng SURV
Limit
Merkado
Magagamit-- USDT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiSURV
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- SURV
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiSURV
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
All
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Filled
Halaga
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Mga produkto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serbisyo
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
Dokumento ng API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Mungkahi ng Produkto
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM