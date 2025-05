STICKMAN

$STICKMAN is a meme coin centered around the stick figure motif. Its narrative draws inspiration from early human depictions of figures using simple lines on cave walls and pottery, reflecting the continuation of minimal and primitive visual styles on the blockchain.

Pangalan ng CryptoSTICKMAN

RanggoNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Rate ng Sirkulasyon%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High,

Pinakamababang Presyo,

Pampublikong BlockchainSOL

Panimula$STICKMAN is a meme coin centered around the stick figure motif. Its narrative draws inspiration from early human depictions of figures using simple lines on cave walls and pottery, reflecting the continuation of minimal and primitive visual styles on the blockchain.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.