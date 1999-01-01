STAR10

THE ONLY OFFICIAL RONALDINHO TOKEN. Own a piece of Ronaldinho’s legacy. Be a part of the $STAR10 movement—where holders play, win, and unlock exclusive rewards. Ronaldinho tokens are designed to provide exclusive experiences and offer utility to the community, granting access to special benefits and interactions. They are not intended to serve as an investment, investment contract, or any form of security.

Pangalan ng CryptoSTAR10

Max na Supply1,000,000,000

Oras ng Isyu--

Circulating Supply74,936,866.95320304

Presyo ng Isyu--

Maghanap
Mga paborito
STAR10/USDT
Ronaldinho Coin
----
--
24h Mataas
--
24h Mababa
--
24h Dami (STAR10)
--
24h na Halaga (USDT)
--
Tsart
Impormasyon
Order Book
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Order Book
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Order Book
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Spot
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Trade
Bukas na Posisyon (0)
network_iconAbnormal na Network
Linya 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...