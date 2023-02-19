mexc
Mga pamilihanTrade
MAINIT
FuturesFutures M-DayAktibidadETFs
Mobile
I-scan upang mag-download at maranasan ang tuluy-tuloy na trading sa MEXC App
Hindi maka-download?
Windows ClientTingnan ang Higit Pa

Superpower Squad

SQUAD/USDT
0.01766--
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.02492
24h Mababa
0.01760
24h Dami (SQUAD)
122.45K
24h na Halaga (USDT)
2.35K
24h Mataas
0.02492
24h Mababa
0.01760
24h Dami (SQUAD)
122.45K
24h na Halaga (USDT)
2.35K
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Loading..
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
SQUAD
Superpower Squad is a superhero-themed eSport mobile game built with blockchain technology. The game is playability focused and designed with elements such as MOBA, RPG, Roguelike, and social features. Players are optioned with 26 unique heroes, 48 weapons, various skins, and ornaments to optimize their battle gears. The game invites players to practice their skills solo or with a squad to earn rewards meriting their performance. Integrated with an email-to-wallet solution and a User Generated Content (UGC) tool, the game also lowers the threshold for web2 gamers and builds a community driven marketplace to provide an optimal web3 gaming experience.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
SQUAD
Oras ng Isyu
--
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
--
Max na Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Presyo(USDT)

(SQUAD)

(USDT)

0.01766$0.00
Mga Kalakalan sa Markado
Halaga()
Presyo()
Halaga()
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Bumili ng SQUAD
Magbenta ng SQUAD
Limit
Merkado
Magagamit-- USDT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiSQUAD
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- SQUAD
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiSQUAD
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
All
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Filled
Halaga
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Serbisyo
Bumili ng Crypto
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2023 MEXC.COM