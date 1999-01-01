SPLASH

SPLASH is the token for Splash, a tap-to-earn game on Telegram. It will be distributed to players of the game, and acts as a memecoin for the community. Built by P00LS Games - the fastest growing web3 game publisher on Telegram. SPLASH is an idle game where players tap, mine, and refer friends to earn tokens. The goal is to maximize your profits per hour, leading up to the SPLASH Airdrop. Complete tasks, build your mini-app, and climb the leaderboard to become the ultimate CEO of SPLASH. Players earn coins through daily actions and can convert them to SPLASH tokens.

Pangalan ng CryptoSPLASH

Max na Supply1,000,000,000

Oras ng Isyu--

Circulating Supply--

Presyo ng Isyu--

SPLASH/USDT
SPLASH
