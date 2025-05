SOPHIA

SophiaVerse is a gamified infrastructure built in the pursuit of Sophia's development via gameplay, through AI programming and the use of the SOPH utility token. The goal of SophiaVerse is to create a gamified decentralised AI ecosystem where humans and AI can work together to build superintelligent systems leading to a beneficial Singularity.

Pangalan ng CryptoSOPHIA

RanggoNo.4513

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Kabuuang Supply1 000 000 000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.27276250231141835,2023-07-28

Pinakamababang Presyo0.003319533790865521,2025-04-12

Pampublikong BlockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.