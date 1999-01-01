RIZ

Rivalz Network is building the World Abstraction Layer, aiming to abstract away the complexities of connecting AI services and Agents to various real-world resources, enabling seamless interaction and unlocking the full potential of an agent-centric future. By leveraging decentralized infrastructure, Rivalz enables AI agents to tap into human workforce, data, and DePIN resources—from digital assets to smart homes. The project offers a privacy-centric AI infrastructure and a comprehensive suite of five core modules to overcome barriers in connectivity, data management, and resource orchestration, thereby fostering a new era of collaborative intelligence between AI and humans.

Pangalan ng CryptoRIZ

Max na Supply5,000,000,000

Oras ng Isyu--

Circulating Supply0

Presyo ng Isyu--

Maghanap
Mga paborito
RIZ/USDT
Rivalz Network
----
--
24h Mataas
--
24h Mababa
--
24h Dami (RIZ)
--
24h na Halaga (USDT)
--
Tsart
Impormasyon
Order Book
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Order Book
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Order Book
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Spot
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Trade
Bukas na Posisyon (0)
network_iconAbnormal na Network
Linya 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...