RESOLV

Resolv is a protocol offering USR, a stablecoin backed by ETH and derivatives, with yield generation and price stability, supported by RLP—a tokenized protection layer enabling leveraged yield farming.

Pangalan ng CryptoRESOLV

RanggoNo.652

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)38.14%

Circulation Supply155,750,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply1,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.1557%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.4107949801739206,2025-06-11

Pinakamababang Presyo0.18785566747164745,2025-06-19

Pampublikong BlockchainETH

PanimulaResolv is a protocol offering USR, a stablecoin backed by ETH and derivatives, with yield generation and price stability, supported by RLP—a tokenized protection layer enabling leveraged yield farming.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.