RED

RedStone is the fastest-growing Modular Oracle specialising in yield-bearing collateral for lending markets, like LSTs & LRTs. It offers gas-optimized data feeds across 50+ chains & all rollups. Trusted by Morpho, Venus, ether.fi & more.

Pangalan ng CryptoRED

RanggoNo.331

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)2.60%

Circulation Supply280,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply597,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.28%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High1.4560272855118426,2025-03-03

Pinakamababang Presyo0.30823495446951454,2025-04-18

Pampublikong BlockchainETH

