REDX

The REDX Project leverages Web3 technology to create innovative entertainment experiences and aims to build a sustainable global entertainment economy. With Tokyo Tower as the ground zero, REDX establishes a Web3 hub centered around RED° TOKYO TOWER, where fans, creators, content (IP), investors, and partners come together. Using REDX tokens as the core, we are expanding next-generation entertainment experiences to the world by integrating online and offline interactions.

Pangalan ng CryptoREDX

Max na Supply10,000,000,000

Oras ng Isyu--

Circulating Supply--

Presyo ng Isyu--

Maghanap
Mga paborito
REDX/USDT
REDX
----
--
24h Mataas
--
24h Mababa
--
24h Dami (REDX)
--
24h na Halaga (USDT)
--
Tsart
Impormasyon
Order Book
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Order Book
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Order Book
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Spot
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Trade
Bukas na Posisyon (0)
network_iconAbnormal na Network
Linya 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...