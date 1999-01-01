REDX

The REDX Project leverages Web3 technology to create innovative entertainment experiences and aims to build a sustainable global entertainment economy. With Tokyo Tower as the ground zero, REDX establishes a Web3 hub centered around RED° TOKYO TOWER, where fans, creators, content (IP), investors, and partners come together. Using REDX tokens as the core, we are expanding next-generation entertainment experiences to the world by integrating online and offline interactions.

Pangalan ng CryptoREDX

Max na Supply10,000,000,000

Oras ng Isyu--

Circulating Supply--

Presyo ng Isyu--