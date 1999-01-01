QUAI

Quai Network is a scalable and programmable Proof-of-Work blockchain designed to serve as a new global monetary system. By merging currency with energy, Quai delivers the world’s first decentralized energy dollar. Quai leverages a next-generation Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Entropy-Minima to eliminate block contention and provide lightning fast finality. Quai Network provides the infrastructure needed to support global-scale operations without sacrificing core blockchain principles, enabling throughput of up to 50,000 transactions per second while maintaining decentralization and security.

Pangalan ng CryptoQUAI

Max na Supply3,000,000,000

Oras ng Isyu--

Circulating Supply--

Presyo ng Isyu--

Maghanap
Mga paborito
QUAI/USDT
QUAI
----
--
24h Mataas
--
24h Mababa
--
24h Dami (QUAI)
--
24h na Halaga (USDT)
--
Tsart
Impormasyon
Order Book
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Order Book
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Order Book
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Spot
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Trade
Bukas na Posisyon (0)
network_iconAbnormal na Network
Linya 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...