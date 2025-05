PUMP

PumpBTC is a liquid staking protocol on Babylon that enables BTC holders to participate in Babylon staking while maintaining liquidity for extra rewards. Our new platform, BTC-fi Yield Vault, aims to provide CeFi-level security alongside scalable DeFi returns denominated in BTC.

Pangalan ng CryptoPUMP

RanggoNo.867

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)1.83%

Circulation Supply285,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply1,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.285%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.23385128396045374,2025-04-23

Pinakamababang Presyo0.026659353975538883,2025-04-08

Pampublikong BlockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

