Pastel
PSL/USDT
0.0006920.00%
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.000702
24h Mababa
0.000685
24h Dami (PSL)
465.04M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
320.47K
24h Mataas
0.000702
24h Mababa
0.000685
24h Dami (PSL)
465.04M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
320.47K
PSL
The next generation NFT focused blockchain. Certifiable authenticity. Permanent storage. Negligible fees. Build, secure, and scale your Web3 ecosystem with Pastel. Pastel Network is a fully decentralized, developer-friendly layer-1 blockchain serving as the preeminent protocol standard for non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") and Web3 technology. PSL serves as the native, digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Pastel Network. By running on a specialized, purpose-built blockchain, PSL is the foundation for accessibility. Inherently, PSL empowers the permissionless, borderless economy for NFTs and Web3. PSL use-cases include: 1) Network Operations (Generate a PastelID, Mint NFTs, Submit Tickets, and Perform Open-API Requests), 2) Stake (Operate a SuperNode and stake collateral in exchange for providing computational resources, validation, and security services) and 3) Governance (Stakeholders are able to initiate and vote on various proposals).
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
PSL
Oras ng Isyu
2021-01-01 00:00:00
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
0.0025
Max na Supply
21,000,000,000
