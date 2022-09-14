The Potatoz is affiliated with Memeland, and the development company behind it is 9GAG, which is an old GIF & MEME picture website. Currently, the NFTs launched by Memeland include “YOU THE REAL MVP” and “The Potatoz”. MEXC splits 20 Potatoz NFTs into 20,000,000 POTATOZ index tokens (1,000,000 POTATOZ per NFT). The POTATOZ index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 20 Potatoz NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. MEXC Potatoz holding address: https://opensea.io/zh-CN/0x17090813320E4b84e3DE43A277601870d2A0E175