Pell Network has built an Omnichain Decentralized Validated Service Network driven by BTC restaking to extend BTCFi into the cryptoeconomic security domain and fully unlock Bitcoin’s security potential. Pell enhances capital efficiency for stakers and provides developers with an efficient, secure, and affordable way to build validated services. Building upon our pioneering Omnichain BTC Restaking Network, Pell will accelerate the expansion into building a comprehensive omnichain infrastructure for AI-driven decentralized Finance (DeFAI).

