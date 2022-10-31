Pax World is a Web3 open metaverse platform that provides advanced audio, video and chat features, along with realistic avatars with advanced technical specifications. The project offer rich, interactive experiences that facilitate education, socialization, commerce, entertainment and more. Pax World achieves its aim using a performance-optimized virtual world that provides the users with the ability to build and purchase 3D assets such as real estate, prefab properties, event tickets, outfits for their avatars and more.