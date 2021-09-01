mexc
Mga pamilihanSpot
MAINIT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trade

Mobile
I-scan upang mag-download at maranasan ang tuluy-tuloy na trading sa MEXC App
Hindi maka-download?
Windows ClientTingnan ang Higit Pa

Open Rights Exchange

ORE/USDT
----
--
24h Mataas
0.0000000
24h Mababa
0.0000000
24h Dami (ORE)
0.00
24h na Halaga (USDT)
0.00
24h Mataas
0.0000000
24h Mababa
0.0000000
24h Dami (ORE)
0.00
24h na Halaga (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Loading..
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
ORE
The ORE Token is the native digital asset that runs the Open Rights Exchange (ORE) Network — the open-source protocol and decentralized blockchain purpose-built for powering privacy-protecting digital identity with comprehensive developer tools. The ORE Network is powering high-growth tools solving web3’s massive adoption challenge. ORE ID by AIKON allows users to tap into the benefits of many blockchains, including Ethereum, Algorand, Avalanche, Polygon, Telos, and WAX. After launching in 2018, ORE ID has been integrated into some of the industry's leading businesses and decentralized applications (dApps), including RFox, NFT Battle Miners, EarnFi, Exotopia, and more. ORE ID is used in 12 countries, with a host of new customers choosing ORE ID as their decentralized identity solution including two blockchains choosing it as their official cloud wallet. Anyone using the ORE Network utilizes ORE Tokens to store data, such as their decentralized identity, on the blockchain. Anytime a business creates a new account on the ORE Network for its users, the business needs to utilize ORE Tokens. This is akin to renting servers in the cloud.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
ORE
Oras ng Isyu
--
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
--
Max na Supply
1,060,000,000
Order Book
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Presyo(USDT)

(ORE)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Mga Trade sa Merkado
Halaga()
Presyo()
Halaga()
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
MAINIT
Bumili ng ORE
Magbenta ng ORE
Limit
Merkado
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Magagamit-- USDT
PresyoUSDT
DamiORE
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- ORE
PresyoUSDT
DamiORE
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
Lahat
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Halaga ng Order
Pinunan
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Stable ang Network
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...