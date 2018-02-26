mexc
Mga pamilihanBumili ng CryptoTrademexcFuturesKumitamexcETFs
Mobile
I-scan para i-download para sa walang putol na karanasan sa pangangalakal sa mobile ng MEXC
Hindi maka-download?
Kliyente para sa WindowsHigit pa
FilipinoUSD
Ontology Token
ONT/USDT
0.1856+0.97%
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.1879
24h Mababa
0.1801
24h Dami (ONT)
282.67K
24h na Halaga (USDT)
51.95K
24h Mataas
0.1879
24h Mababa
0.1801
24h Dami (ONT)
282.67K
24h na Halaga (USDT)
51.95K
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
Loading..
ONT
Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups. Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
ONT
Oras ng Isyu
2018-02-26 00:00:00
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
0.2 USDT
Max na Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Presyo(USDT)

(ONT)

(USDT)

0.1856$0.00
Mga Kalakalan sa Markado
Halaga(ONT)
Presyo(USDT)
Halaga(ONT)
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Bumili ng ONT
Magbenta ng ONT
Limit
Merkado
Magagamit-- USDT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiONT
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- ONT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiONT
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
All
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Filled
Halaga
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Mga produkto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serbisyo
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
Dokumento ng API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Mungkahi ng Produkto
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM