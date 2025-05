OBT

Orbiter Finance is a ZK-tech-based interoperability protocol that enhances blockchain interactions' security, seamless interoperability, and reduces liquidity fragmentation through innovative solutions like a universal cross-chain protocol and Omni Account Abstraction, aiming to redefine the Web3 experience in the omni-chain era.

Pangalan ng CryptoOBT

RanggoNo.664

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0.91%

Circulation Supply3,100,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply10,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.31%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.03263069868224823,2025-03-14

Pinakamababang Presyo0.007565967486990499,2025-02-18

Pampublikong BlockchainARB

Sektor

Social Media

