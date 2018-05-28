mexc
Mga pamilihanBumili ng CryptoTrademexcFuturesKumitamexcETFs
Mobile
I-scan para i-download para sa walang putol na karanasan sa pangangalakal sa mobile ng MEXC
Hindi maka-download?
Kliyente para sa WindowsHigit pa
FilipinoUSD
New Kind of Network
NKN/USDT
0.0767490.00%
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.077193
24h Mababa
0.075046
24h Dami (NKN)
11.64M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
888.46K
24h Mataas
0.077193
24h Mababa
0.075046
24h Dami (NKN)
11.64M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
888.46K
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
Loading..
NKN
NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
NKN
Oras ng Isyu
2018-05-28 00:00:00
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
0.0024 USDT
Max na Supply
1000000000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Presyo(USDT)

(NKN)

(USDT)

0.076749$0.00
Mga Kalakalan sa Markado
Halaga(NKN)
Presyo(USDT)
Halaga(NKN)
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Bumili ng NKN
Magbenta ng NKN
Limit
Merkado
Magagamit-- USDT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiNKN
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- NKN
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiNKN
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
All
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Filled
Halaga
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Mga produkto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serbisyo
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
Dokumento ng API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Mungkahi ng Produkto
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM