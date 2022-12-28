mexc
Mga pamilihanTrade
MAINIT
FuturesAktibidadETFs
Mobile
I-scan upang mag-download at maranasan ang tuluy-tuloy na trading sa MEXC App
Hindi maka-download?
Windows ClientTingnan ang Higit Pa
MoonDAO
MOONEY/USDT
0.005259+162.95%
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.005651
24h Mababa
0.004984
24h Dami (MOONEY)
24.95M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
131.37K
24h Mataas
0.005651
24h Mababa
0.004984
24h Dami (MOONEY)
24.95M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
131.37K
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
Loading..
MOONEY
MoonDAO's mission is to decentralize access to space. MoonDAO represents a decentralized, international, inclusive, and transparent approach to space exploration. As part of MoonDAOs mission, we will send MoonDAO members to space and beyond, as well as fund space research and further humanities exploration of the unknown! Our governance token, MOONEY, is used for decentralized community governance and gives its owners voting rights in directing the decisions made by MoonDAO. There is a fixed supply of MOONEY.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
MOONEY
Oras ng Isyu
--
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
--
Max na Supply
2,600,000,000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Presyo(USDT)

(MOONEY)

(USDT)

0.005259$0.00
Mga Kalakalan sa Markado
Halaga(MOONEY)
Presyo(USDT)
Halaga(MOONEY)
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Bumili ng MOONEY
Magbenta ng MOONEY
Limit
Merkado
Magagamit-- USDT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiMOONEY
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- MOONEY
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiMOONEY
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
All
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Filled
Halaga
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Mga produkto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serbisyo
Bumili ng Crypto
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
Dokumento ng API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Mungkahi ng Produkto
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM