Zero eliminates the core problematic incentives used by current internet platforms and social networks, which are designed to manipulate human attention and choice making, with advertising, gamification and opaque algorithms. Zero asserts that these problems are symptoms of a deeper structural issue that exists at the level of corporate fiduciary responsibility and code. Namely, the incentive and information asymmetry created by the legal structure of corporations and cloud-only architectures, and the resulting rent-seeking that occurs from the exchange of human attention. What is needed is a transparent structure that enables members to retain control of their data, personal privacy and online experience, while sharing in both choice making (platform governance) and the economic upside that is generated as a result of individual and collective participation.