Lagrange builds two core products: a decentralized ZK Prover Network and a ZK Coprocessor. Lagrange’s ZK Prover Network is the foundational layer that offers universal proof generation for a variety of use cases, such as rollups, ZK coprocessing and cross-chain messaging. The ZK Coprocessor enables developers to prove custom SQL queries over onchain data, directly from smart contracts.

Pangalan ng CryptoLA

RanggoNo.304

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)20.42%

Circulation Supply193,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply1,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.193%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High4.502285725294072,2025-06-04

Pinakamababang Presyo0.20794173832654628,2025-06-04

Pampublikong BlockchainETH

Sektor

