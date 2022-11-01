mexc
Mga pamilihanBumili ng CryptoTrademexcFuturesKumitamexcETFs
Mobile
I-scan para i-download para sa walang putol na karanasan sa pangangalakal sa mobile ng MEXC
Hindi maka-download?
Kliyente para sa WindowsTingnan ang Higit Pa
FilipinoUSD
KENKA METAVERSE
KENKA/USDT
0.00001205-21.75%
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.00001542
24h Mababa
0.00001113
24h Dami (KENKA)
183.89M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
2.58K
24h Mataas
0.00001542
24h Mababa
0.00001113
24h Dami (KENKA)
183.89M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
2.58K
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
Loading..
KENKA
With over 3 million existing users, Kenkado is an RPG game app where players aim to become the toughest fighter. This game is extremely popular in Japan, where it has collaborated with many anime and martial art fighters. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be an NFT game derived from this app game and reskinned with new characters and new setting. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be a Play to Earn NFT game set 10 years after the world of "Kenkado Zenkoku Furyo Banzuke" where battles unfold around the world in the metaverse.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
KENKA
Oras ng Isyu
--
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
--
Max na Supply
464,946,494,649,464
Order Book
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Presyo(USDT)

(KENKA)

(USDT)

0.00001205$0.00
Mga Kalakalan sa Markado
Halaga(KENKA)
Presyo(USDT)
Halaga(KENKA)
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Bumili ng KENKA
Magbenta ng KENKA
Limit
Merkado
Magagamit-- USDT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiKENKA
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- KENKA
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiKENKA
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
All
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Filled
Halaga
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Mga produkto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serbisyo
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
Dokumento ng API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Mungkahi ng Produkto
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM