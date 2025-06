KDX

Kodexa (KDX) is the official utility token of Mosaic Alpha, an innovative decentralized crypto asset management platform. The token is built on the Binance Smart Chain Network. Users can stake Kodexa (KDX) on Mosaic Alpha to reduce platform fees, maximize earnings from token baskets, advance through the affiliat system, and unlock exclusive benefits in the Affiliate Booster program, with more utilities planned as the ecosystem expands. Kodexa token supports the creation and management of token baskets on the Mosaic Alpha plaform.

Pangalan ng CryptoKDX

RanggoNo.5561

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply699,950,000

Kabuuang Supply699,950,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.03729922025269791,2024-12-05

Pinakamababang Presyo0.01823766220164422,2025-06-05

Pampublikong BlockchainBSC

Sektor

Social Media

