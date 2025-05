INIT

Initia (INIT), an L1 blockchain that unites appchains to unlock their full value through interwoven infrastructure and aligned economics. Initia’s core philosophy is to make opinionated decisions on the underlying infrastructure such as data availability, interoperability, and oracles.

Pangalan ng CryptoINIT

RanggoNo.286

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)80.70%

Circulation Supply148,750,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply1,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.1487%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High1.441874884763229,2025-05-13

Pinakamababang Presyo0.5475632953060536,2025-05-07

Pampublikong BlockchainINITIA

PanimulaInitia (INIT), an L1 blockchain that unites appchains to unlock their full value through interwoven infrastructure and aligned economics. Initia’s core philosophy is to make opinionated decisions on the underlying infrastructure such as data availability, interoperability, and oracles.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.