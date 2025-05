IMT

Immortal Rising 2 is a next-gen mobile idle RPG by a 2024 BAFTA-winning game designer, topping the Google Play Store and iOS App Store after launch, currently leading the charts as the #1 game on Immutable zkEVM, and onboarding the next million gamers from web2 to web3.

Pangalan ng CryptoIMT

RanggoNo.3596

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply1,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.006611422430750961,2025-05-18

Pinakamababang Presyo0.002325794475909858,2025-04-21

Pampublikong BlockchainETH

PanimulaImmortal Rising 2 is a next-gen mobile idle RPG by a 2024 BAFTA-winning game designer, topping the Google Play Store and iOS App Store after launch, currently leading the charts as the #1 game on Immutable zkEVM, and onboarding the next million gamers from web2 to web3.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.