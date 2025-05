HYPE

Hyperliquid is a performant blockchain built with the vision of a fully onchain open financial system. Liquidity, user applications, and trading activity synergize on a unified platform that will ultimately house all of finance.

Pangalan ng CryptoHYPE

RanggoNo.11

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0038%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)127.34%

Circulation Supply333,928,180

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply999,993,930

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.3339%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High39.910124822908195,2025-05-26

Pinakamababang Presyo3.2002764730895623,2024-11-29

Pampublikong BlockchainHYPEREVM

Sektor

Social Media

