HAEDAL

Haedal is the ultimate place for users to stake and earn on Sui, building the prime liquid staking protocol powered by Hae3 products that extract revenue from Sui's trading flow to fuel the entire LST ecosystem.

Pangalan ng CryptoHAEDAL

RanggoNo.734

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)19,34%

Circulation Supply195 000 000

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Kabuuang Supply1 000 000 000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.195%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.22337383884648823,2025-05-21

Pinakamababang Presyo0.08154305381497716,2025-04-29

Pampublikong BlockchainSUI

PanimulaHaedal is the ultimate place for users to stake and earn on Sui, building the prime liquid staking protocol powered by Hae3 products that extract revenue from Sui's trading flow to fuel the entire LST ecosystem.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.